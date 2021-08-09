Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

MTFC opened at $66.45 on Monday. Minster Financial has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39.

About Minster Financial

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market products; certificates of deposits; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

