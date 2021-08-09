Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,173 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

OMI opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

