Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $77.99 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

