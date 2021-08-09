Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

BDSX stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

