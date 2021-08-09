Millennium Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,069 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE:RHP opened at $78.70 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.