Millennium Management LLC Buys 106,039 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 189.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.87% of Ardagh Group worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $449.71 million, a PE ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.