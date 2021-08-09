MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $748.72

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $748.72, but opened at $800.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $791.41, with a volume of 11,186 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,570. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

