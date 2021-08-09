Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

MSFT opened at $289.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

