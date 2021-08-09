Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 294,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.00 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

