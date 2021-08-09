Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,521.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,397.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,535.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $37,848,305 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

