Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 647,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

