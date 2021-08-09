Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercury’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Pandemic-related modernization delays, changes in administration and customer execution issues are likely to continue impacting the company’s organic revenue growth in the near-term. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on bottom-line results. However, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing it with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors.”

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.