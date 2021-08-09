MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKKGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

MKKGY opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

