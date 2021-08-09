Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON MRO traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 167.05 ($2.18). The company had a trading volume of 4,084,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,965. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

