MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
MEDNAX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 19,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
