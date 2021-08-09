MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 19,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

