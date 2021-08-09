Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Contrast

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.58 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -6.16 CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 0.99% 0.50% 0.09% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Summary

Medallion Financial beats CCUR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

