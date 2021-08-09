Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

MDLA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. 23,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

