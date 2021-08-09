Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Securities

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,423,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 666,054 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.