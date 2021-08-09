Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 252,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.