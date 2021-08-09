Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 9.6% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 6.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in National Grid by 42.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

