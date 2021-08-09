Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

