Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $131.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $134.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.