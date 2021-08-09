Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

