Maximus, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maximus in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

