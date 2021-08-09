Maxcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $560,198.55 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $560,198.55 and $127.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,379.92 or 1.00084872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01055325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00344326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00363778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

