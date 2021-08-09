Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.43. Materialise shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 720 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

