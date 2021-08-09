Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.43. Materialise shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 720 shares.
Several equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
