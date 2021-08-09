Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $28.28. Matador Resources shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 741 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $168,950. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.