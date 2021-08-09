Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $413.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $371.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.75. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

