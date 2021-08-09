Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,629 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 107,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

CSCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.72. 78,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.