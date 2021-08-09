Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

