Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,265,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.60. 20,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.