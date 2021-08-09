Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $25.06 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.26. 8,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

