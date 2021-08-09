Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,929. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.67. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

