Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 35,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,716.18. 4,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,513.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

