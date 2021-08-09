Marks Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 486.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 141,289 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.48 during trading on Monday. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,971. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

