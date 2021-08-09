Marketfield Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,816 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 3.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963,900. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.