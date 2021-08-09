Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

