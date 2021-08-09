Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) EVP Sells $48,400.00 in Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marin Software stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Marin Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 252.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marin Software by 619.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

