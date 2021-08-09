Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGDPF shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

