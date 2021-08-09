Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.65.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.19 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.