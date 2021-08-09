Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $811,650.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $166.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $166.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

