Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

