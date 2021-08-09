MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNSB. Stephens raised their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

