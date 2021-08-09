Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.54% of Main Street Capital worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 165.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

