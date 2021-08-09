MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.51 million and $1.71 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00008570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00148239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.22 or 0.99926833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.87 or 0.00779366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,500 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.