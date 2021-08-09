Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.44.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

