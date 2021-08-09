Lympo (LYM) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $9.76 million and $397,105.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.00822387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

