Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$11.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.13. The company had a trading volume of 692,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,907. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

