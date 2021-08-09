Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Salem Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after purchasing an additional 626,462 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $189.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

