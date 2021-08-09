Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RIDE opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $31.80.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
