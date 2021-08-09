Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.